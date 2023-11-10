Guan Eng initiates legal action against MP for remarks linking him, family, and DAP to Chin Peng, Lee Kuan Yew

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng has appointed Datuk Sankara Narayanan Nair as his lawyer to pursue criminal action and legal proceedings against Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad after she made unproven remarks that DAP leaders are related to deceased former communist leader Chin Peng and Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew.

Lim demanded PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin publicly state their position on what he described as “extremist”, “racist”, and “outrageous lies” made by Siti Mastura.

“PAS supporters are not bothered that she had lied or made racist and extremist statements so long as it is against DAP leaders.

“For this reason, both Abdul Hadi and Muhyiddin must state their position publicly whether they stand together with the outrageous lies and malicious slander of Siti Mastura, or disagree with her thus requiring that she correct her actions,” Lim said in a statement today.

He said Siti Mastura’s remarks were a fabrication to incite fear of DAP and the ethnic Chinese community in Malaysia.

“What makes Siti Mastura’s irresponsible behaviour more unacceptable is there is no remorse from Siti Mastura that she had made a hate speech full of outrageous lies, racist and extremist.

“She has refused to show proof of the alleged family ties nor recanted or apologised for her outrageous lies and malicious slander,” he said.

Lim had first said he would take legal action against Siti Mastura on November 7 and gave her until yesterday to prove her allegations.

He cited a video clip uploaded on November 5 that he said showed Siti Mastura telling a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu that Lim’s family is related to Lee and the former secretary-general of the Communist Party of Malaysia.

Lee who was Singapore prime minister from 1959 to 1990, died in Singapore in 2015.

Chin Peng — whose real name was Ong Boon Hua — died in Thailand in 2013, nearly 25 years after inking the Hat Yai Peace Accords of 1988 that ended a three-way decades-long guerilla war involving the Malaysian and Thai governments and the Communist Party of Malaya.

Both Lee and Chin Peng have been repeatedly used as bogeymen by certain groups to create negative perceptions about the DAP even after clarifications have been made.

In the same video clip, Siti Mastura, who is deputy chief of PAS’ women’s wing, purported that Lim’s wife Betty Chew is the “cousin” of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok; Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; and Bernas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Siti Mastura has yet to retract her allegations. — Malay Mail