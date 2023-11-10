Kuching single mum needs aid after accident leaves son with traumatic brain injury

KUCHING (Nov 10): A single mother here needs assistance for her son who recently suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

According to a statement from Kuching Hope Place, Sit Nur Baya’s 21-year-old son Gabriel Gani, a lorry driver, was involved in a road accident last September, while on his way to work.

The case is still being investigated by the police and she hopes that her son will regain consciousness, Siti said in the statement.

Gabriel is bedridden, relies on a tube suction machine as well as tube feeding, and requires round-the-clock care.

As she needs to take care of Gabriel, Siti is unable to work.

Gabriel’s older brother, Gilbert, who is a civil servant, visits regularly and is the sole income provider for the whole family now.

Gilbert said he is thankful that some relatives have come to help, but admits his brother’s accident has drained him financially and the family is struggling to meet their daily living expenses.

Gilbert said a family member managed to borrow a hospital bed for Gabriel and the family is applying for Social Security Organisation (Socso) compensation.

Hope Place is helping with special milk supplements and adult diapers.

However, the family needs more assistance to cover Gabriel’s medical and living expenses.

Those who wish to help can contact Hope Place on 082-505987. Receipts will be issued upon request.