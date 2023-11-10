Lunchtime fire destroys newly-built house in Kg Bintawa Tengah

KUCHING (Nov 10): A fire, which started around 12 noon today, destroyed a single-storey wooden house at Kampung Bintawa Tengah.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“It was discovered that the house was recently constructed and was vacant when the fire started,” said Bomba.

The house measured around 55 square metres.

Firefighters practised an offensive technique using two water hoses.

They managed to control the fire at 12.30pm.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 12.58pm.

Bomba is still investigating the cause and losses resulting from the fire.