Malaysia scoops 2023 World Robot Olympiad title in Panama

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): The Ministry of Education’s (MOE) team representing Malaysia, emerged as the Overall Champion in the 2023 World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Final which was held in Panama City, Panama, from Nov 7 to 9.

The MOE said in a statement that Malaysia was eventually victorious in its 11th attempt out of 19 participations in the WRO and the championship was won when the national team managed to win four gold and two silver medals out of a total of seven categories contested.

The statement also said the Malaysian team led by Deputy Director-General of Education (Professionalism Development Sector), Shafruddin Ali Hussin, was represented by 49 participants from primary and secondary schools including students of the Teachers Education Institute (IPG).

“Malaysia also sent a MOE official, who was on duty as a tournament referee, in the competition which was attended by 1,200 participants from 80 countries,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Shafruddin in the same statement said he was proud of the achievement which he described as the best since Malaysia’s participation in the WRO.

“Good teamwork, commitment and support from all parties, including from Sasbadi Holdings Berhad, which is a strategic partner of the Ministry of Education. It is an important ingredient for the national team to overcome fierce competition from other teams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shafruddin said the MOE always strived to stimulate students’ interest in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) including through interesting and entertaining robotic programmes. – Bernama