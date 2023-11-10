Miri veterans association to hold fundraising dinner, celebrate 40th anniversary

MIRI (Nov 10): The Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces (PVATM) Miri will hold a fundraising dinner on Nov 18 at Dynasty Hotel.

Branch chairperson Nelus Nyelang said the event will also commemorate its 40th anniversary.

“This branch was established in 1983, so this year marks our 40th anniversary. The dinner also aims to raise funds for the association as one of our objectives is to look after the welfare of our members and their families,” he told a press conference today.

Nelus said the association has around 300 members, not including member’s wives and children.

“Most of our members are already in their 70s, while some are in their 90s. Some of them had passed on, leaving behind their wives and children who are in need of assistance,” he said.

“We are also hoping to buy wheelchairs for some of our members who have mobility problems.”

The public can support the association by buying tickets or tables for the dinner.

Those interested can contacted Nelus on 016-5721927 or secretary Jonathan Tinggom on 019-4849123.