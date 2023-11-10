Miri’s life insurance practitioners recognised at Akard Award

MIRI (Nov 10): Life insurance practitioners here have been recognised at the 20th Akard Award.

The event was organised by the National Association of Malaysian Life Insurance and Family Takaful Advisors (NAMLIFA) Miri Branch on Wednesday.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the Akard Award is not just a token of recognition, but represents a commitment to ensure a good standard of professionalism in the insurance industry.

“It serves as a compass guiding all insurance practitioners in the pursuit of knowledge, recognition, and professionalism. It also sets a high standard for all life insurance practitioners to achieve,” he said in a speech read by Councillor Jeffery Phang.

He explained ‘Akard’ stands for Aspiring Knowledge, Achieving Recognition, and Determination.

Lee said by recognising excellence and emphasising the importance of knowledge and ethical practices, the award boosts the credibility and trustworthiness of the industry.

“It is imperative that as professionals, your role is not just to sell insurance policy to your clients. You have a duty and responsibility to help to plan and advise your clients on the appropriate insurance coverage based on their financial capability.

“In other words, you should also render personal financial planning advice to ensure that they can derive the optimum benefit from their insurance coverage, especially on policies which also come with a form of saving or investment,” he said.

As of 2022, Lee said Malaysia’s insurance penetration rate stood at 54 per cent.

“It is still a long way from the 75 per cent target set by Bank Negara Malaysia in 2017. The Akard Award plays a crucial role in bridging this gap by building up greater trust and confidence in taking up insurance policies,” he pointed out.

He said increasing the insurance penetration rate in Malaysia in line with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is vital not just for financial security, but also economic stability, poverty alleviation, and long-term planning.

Among those present at the event were Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, NAMLIFA national president Krishnan Appanu, NAMLIFA Miri chairlady Mary Yii, and event organising chairlady Faye Chiong.