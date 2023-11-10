Motorcyclist dies after crash with MPV in Lundu

KUCHING (Nov 10): A 62-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) at KM13 Jalan Lundu-Sematan around 10.55am today.

Lundu district police chief DSP Damataries Lautin in a statement said the motorcyclist, identified as Bunad Jawi from Kampung Serayan in Lundu, died at the scene of the crash.

“Early investigations revealed that the deceased was coming from Sematan and heading towards Kampung Serayan Hilir when he met with the accident,” said Damatarius.

He said it was believed that the motorcyclist did not stop for traffic while attempting to enter a P-turn junction, causing the MPV that was travelling from the Lundu to Sematan to crash into him.

The driver of the MPV, a 27-year-old man from Padawan, did not sustain any injuries.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.