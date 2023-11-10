Muhyiddin suggests intimidation behind Bersatu turncoat MPs, wants police and MACC to probe

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the recent and sudden spate of Opposition MP support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muhyiddin said he suspects there could be criminal intimidation and graft elements at play after four Bersatu MPs publicly declared their support for Anwar.

“In Gua Musang’s case, he informed Kelantan Bersatu in a meeting that he received an offer,” the Pagoh MP said at a press conference at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) headquarters at Publika here late last night.

Muhyiddin was referring to Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim who announced his support for Anwar last Tuesday.

Without disclosing what offer was made or by whom, the PN chairman said Mohd Azizi rejected the offer, only to declare his support for Anwar a few days later.

“We suspect something that is against the rules happened,” Muhyiddin said.

Three other Bersatu MPs have also declared their support for Anwar so far.

They are Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman who did so in October and the most recent is Jeli MP Zahari Kechik who made his announcement yesterday.

Muhyiddin said his party is collecting further information and will file complaints with the police and the MACC in the next few days.

“A report to MACC as it involves the MACC Act,” he said.

He added that Bersatu also suspects that senior officials within MACC could be involved in this political saga and will be filing a report about its suspicions.

He did not name anyone.

Muhyiddin said the party will decide what disciplinary action to take against Mohd Azizi and Zahari at a later date.

Bersatu has already announced a six-year suspension for Suhaili and four years for Iskandar Dzulkarnain for insubordination.

Muhyiddin also suggested that the anti-party hopping provisions that came into force last year needs fine-tuning to prevent further similar incidents.

“Bersatu thinks that it should be revised,” he said.

He also criticised Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul for a decision last December allowing four Sabah MPs — Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang) — to keep their seats in Parliament after they left Bersatu to join Gagasan Rakyat Sabah.

Muhyiddin suggested that Johari’s decision was biased in favour of the coalition government as the latter is a member of Anwar’s party PKR.

“Since he is the Speaker, we can see that whatever that is decided is influenced by his position as a PKR member. And this I think is a bit unfair,” he said. — Malay Mail