Mukah Student Food Bank Programme gets RM4,000 donation from Balingian Energy Minerals

MUKAH (Nov 10): Balingian Energy Minerals today donated RM4,000 to the Student Food Bank Programme in Mukah.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Mukah chief Salihin Den said RM2,000 was given to Politeknik Mukah (PMU) and the other RM2,000 was presented to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Mukah.

“The contribution consists of food and daily necessities for students,” he said during a handover ceremony held at PMU and UiTM Mukah today.

The Student Food Bank Programme aims to help B40 students so that they can better focus on their studies while on campus.

It is a continuation of the Food Bank Malaysia Programme launched on Dec 22, 2018.

Among those contributing to the programme are supermarkets, bakeries, corporate companies, and private entities.

The programme’s objectives include addressing the rising cost of living and reducing the financial burden of students.

KPDN welcomes contributions from donors to ensure the programme can continue.

Among those present during the handover ceremony were Balingian Energy Minerals mine manager Kueh Siang Yie; land management and community relations representative Abdul Rani Kedri; KPDN Sarawak head of consumer empowerment, administration, and finance Jacqueline M Jagang; PMU director Hisamudin Mohd Tamim; and UiTM Mukah deputy rector Assoc Prof Dr Abdul Razak Abdul Kadir.