Outgoing CP launches new pavilion, open hall at Sarawak police HQ

KUCHING (Nov 10): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, whose service as the state’s police chief officially ends today, graced the opening of the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters’ pavilion and outdoor open hall yesterday.

Mohd Azman is slated to depart for Bukit Aman to assume the post of Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata has been appointed as the new state police chief.

“I hope everyone will fully utilise these two facilities and take good care of them.

“Construction of the pavilion began Dec 20 last year and was completed on March 20 this year at a cost of RM296,850,” said Mohd Azman in his address at the launching of the facilities.

He extended his appreciation to the Sarawak government for funding the projects.

Standing at an impressive 860 feet tall, the pavilion boasts a meticulous design – a perfect square with a curved roof, offering a blend of precision and elegance.

“This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with fans, lights, carpeted floors and flag poles, and also a storeroom to keep essential equipment such as chairs, tables and public address (PA) systems,” he added.

For the outdoor hall, Mohd Azman said its construction started Jan 20 and was completed March 20 this year at a cost of RM199,999.

Spanning at a total area of 517 square feet, the open hall has six ceiling fans and six heavy-duty spotlights to provide a versatile space for various events and gatherings.

The hall has already hosted several successful events this year including the raising of the Jalur Gemilang and the police’s healthy lifestyle programmes, he said.

With Mohd Azman at the ceremony was his wife Datin Nassariah Nassir who is also Police Family Association state chairman; and Mancha and his wife Datin Jennita William.