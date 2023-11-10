PM Anwar extends Deepavali greetings to Malaysian Hindus

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended Deepavali greetings to Hindus, who will celebrate the festival on Sunday.

He said the Deepavali celebration is one of the paths to developing a ‘madani’ Malaysia through mutual respect and harmonious ties among races.

The cultural diversity in this country must continue to be defended and protected, he said.

“Any attempt to weaken this pillar of society must be thwarted with high values and morals,” he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also said that the Unity Government will ensure the socioeconomic development of all citizens, more equal wealth distribution and assistance to the needy be delivered accurately and efficiently.

Anwar said he will also ensure the welfare and standard of living of the people, especially the Hindu community, continues to be improved and protected in ensuring that the prosperity of the country are enjoyed fairly and equitably by the people.

The Prime Minister also quoted a line from the ‘Thirukural’ (Tamil classical text): “Happiness that stems from ethics or good governance is a true blessing, and joy caused by an unethical attitude is suffering or does not bring sustainable happiness”.

He said Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and power of knowledge over ignorance and arrogance.

“Happy Deepavali to all Malaysian Hindus,” he added. – Bernama