Rep: Marudi bridge expected to be completed by next October

MIRI (Nov 10): The game-changing Marudi bridge project is now nearly four per cent or 23 days ahead of schedule, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

Barring any obstacles, he is hopeful that it would be completed by the third week of October next year if this current momentum continues.

Work progress of this RM116.5-million project was about two per cent ahead of schedule back in May this year when Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Ugah Embas made a visit to the site.

“As of October 25, work progress is 47.85 per cent or 3.82 per cent or 23 days ahead of schedule,” the Marudi assemblyman told The Borneo Post yesterday.

However, an earlier completion date is welcomed by the public who currently have to rely on ferry service to cross the Baram river.

Happy with the turnaround of this formerly ‘sick’ project during his visit, Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, expressed confidence that the project would be delivered on schedule.

He based his optimism on the machinery and workers on site, backed by the stellar performance and track record of the contractor in delivering major infrastructure projects.

The government terminated the service of the previous contractor and a new contractor was roped in as the rescue contractor to put the 650-metre long two-lane single carriageway bridge project back on track.

The new company took over the project in October last year and it had assured both Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during his visit to Marudi town and Penguang that it would be completed ahead of the 24 months contract period.

Penguang said the contractor was already ahead of the schedule for the construction of the bridge superstructure, road and drainage works.

“The bridge is expected to be completed on Oct 19, 2024 if the current momentum continues,” he said.

The bridge approach span work is scheduled to start this month from the opposite side of Kampung Ridan.

Dr Penguang has pushed hard for this critical bridge to connect Marudi to Miri by road and it will form the vital link for the proposed road bypassing Brunei from Miri to Limbang and Lawas.