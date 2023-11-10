Special task force resumes operation to handle stateless issue in Sarawak

BELAGA (Nov 10): The special task force team (PPK) jointly set up by the Home Ministry and the Sarawak government has carried out its operation here to deal with the issue of Sarawakians without identification documents.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in its report said that the ongoing programme is divided into five groups.

The first batch of the programme which concluded yesterday involved nine longhouses in the district namely Uma Bakong Ulu Sungai Asap, Uma Bawang, Uma Nyaving, Uma Belor, Uma Kelap, Uma Lahanan, Uma Balui Liko, Penan Talun and Uma Juman.

For the second group, PPK will head on to Sungai Asap community hall today and this programme which involves eight longhouses from the area will run until Nov 16.

For the Belaga area, the programme will be held at the Belaga community hall from Nov 24 to Nov 27.

On Nov 29 to 30, the team will be in Long Urun, Belaga; and thereafter to Metalun, Tegulang and Sungai Linau on Dec 1 to Dec 3.

Sarawakians who do not have identification documents are encouraged to take this opportunity to come to the PPK operation centres.