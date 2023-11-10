STIDC commits to CSR activities for betterment of Sarawak communities

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) remains steadfast in its dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR), aligning its efforts with the government’s vision outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which seeks to promote social inclusivity, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity.

STIDC in a news release said the corporation has long been committed to CSR as a continuous effort to extend a helping hand and share the benefits generated by the timber sector with those in need and various stakeholders.

It said it has embarked on a range of CSR activities, leaving a positive impact on the community.

Among the past activities carried out by STIDC to underline the corporation’s dedication to social welfare include annual donations and financial contributions since 1982.

“This noble programme, an initiative conceived by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud during his tenure as Chief Minister, provides financial support to welfare organisations, charities, religious institutions, educational bodies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The aim is to empower these organisations to carry out their activities effectively, with a focus on helping the less fortunate,” it said, noting that this initiative has continued until today, further exemplifying STIDC’s unwavering commitment to giving back to the community.

STIDC is also a strong advocate of education and has provided financial assistance to students from primary schools to universities throughout Sarawak, and has also stepped up during the Covid-19 pandemic to contribute RM2 million towards the procurement of essential supplies, including test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Beyond education and healthcare, the corporation extends its CSR efforts to various community-focused organisations such as NGOs, associations, schools, and local communities to enable them to actively implement their programmes for the betterment of the community.

STIDC’s focus on social empowerment is a testament to their genuine concern for the welfare and socio-economic development of the people of Sarawak.

The corporation said it will continue to support targeted groups, including NGOs, associations, schools, and local communities, ensuring a positive and lasting impact on society.

Its CSR activities serve as a model of corporate responsibility, demonstrating that the timber industry can be a powerful force for positive change within the community.