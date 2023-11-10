Tellian rep: Mukah Food Festival a boost to local economy

MUKAH (Nov 10): The ongoing Mukah Food Festival (MFF) at Kala Dana Beach here is a boost to the local economy, said Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.

He said the festival, which is held from Oct 27 to Nov 12, is able to help entrepreneurs, especially those in small scale businesses, earn extra income.

“We can see that this festival brings profit to the community of small and medium traders.

“Although consumers are having less purchasing power at this time, they still can be seen spending as usual.

“This means that there are still business and trade activities ongoing,” he told Utusan Borneo.

He said a total of 170 food stalls have been put up at the festival, excluding those stalls selling other goods.

“The hike in prices of goods does not seem to affect the business of most of the entrepreneurs,” he observed.