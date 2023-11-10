Tourism Ministry will continue promoting Langkawi

MELAKA (Nov 10): Tourism Malaysia will continue to promote Langkawi in Kedah to domestic and international tourists following allegations that fewer tourists are currently visiting the renowned island resort.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar said this was because Langkawi is among the country’s most important tourist destinations.

“I can’t really comment because it involves many policies but I believe that the ministry (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture or Motac) is looking into the problems.

“If Motac asks for input such as how many flights to Langkawi, we will provide it (to the ministry for study). We will continue to promote (Langkawi to tourists),” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia 2023 Roadshow, which was officiated by state Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee deputy chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan here today.

A total of 32 exhibitors are taking part in the roadshow from today until next Sunday.

Newspapers have previously reported that Langkawi would become a ‘ghost town’ due to the lack of tourists to the resort island. – Bernama