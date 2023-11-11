23 marine ambassadors arrive in Sabah for Miss Scuba International

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): The Miss Scuba International 2023 officially began in Sabah on Friday.

Twenty-three contestants from 16 countries and regions departed from Tawau Airport and gathered at Mabul Water Bungalows Resort to begin their intensive pre-pageant activities and trainings.

Representing Malaysia is Yuriss Tai, a 31-year-old real estate agent from Johor.

Australia, China, Hong Kong, Netherlands, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States are each represented by two contestants and Belgium, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore one each.

During the orientation, the contestants learned about the history and were given briefing on the schedule of the pageant.

The Miss Scuba International pageant has been successfully held for nine times.

The pageant not only celebrates the inner beauty and courage of today’s modern women, but also simultaneously advocates worldwide marine conservation.

The founder cum president of the pageant, Datuk Robert Lo encouraged these graceful marine ambassadors, representing their respective countries to share about the mission of marine conservation matters.

As a marine mammal specialist, he shared that the pageant was not about promoting outward appearances, but focusing on goodwill and marine conservation.

After the orientation, the contestants joined the festive welcome dinner prepared for them by the organizing committee.

The grand finals will be held on November 25 at Magellan Sutera in Kota Kinabalu.