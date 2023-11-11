3,000 to attend Gagasan Rakyat AGM Nov 13

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 13, at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here.

The inaugural AGM under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor as the President of Gagasan Rakyat Sabah will be attended by 3,000 representatives and observers from 74 divisions across Sabah and Labuan.

The party’s Information Chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan in a statement on Saturday said the AGM will commence with the meetings of Women, Youth and Beliawanis movements starting at 8:00 am until 12:00 pm.

The joint opening ceremony will be officiated by Gagasan Rakyat deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Nizam said.

Gagasan Rakyat’s main leadership’s AGM will commence at 2pm and it will be officiated by Hajiji, said Nizam.

“The eagerly awaited opening address by party president Hajiji will undoubtedly be received with enthusiasm by party members. The President’s message and vision for the struggle will be articulated, serving as a guiding principle in navigating the challenges in the political arena, especially in Sabah.

“Through this AGM, Gagasan Rakyat will formulate its direction and aspirations as a party representing the voices of the people of Sabah, both present and future,” Nizam pointed out.

He added that the positive response and reception from the people towards Gagasan Rakyat have exceeded expectations.

“Its modest yet consistent nature, characterized by multi-ethnic inclusivity and independence from ethnic and religious sentiments, has made Gagasan Rakyat well-received throughout Sabah. The ‘Sabah First’ advocacy is a manifestation of the aspirations of the people of Sabah for a more just Malaysia,” he added.

According to Nizam, the people’s response to Gagasan Rakyat’s mission, “Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga”, will continue to be celebrated and strengthened as the foundation of the struggle because it deeply resonates with the people.

Gagasan Rakyat, he added, will continue to strengthen the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alongside its component parties to remain the choice of the people of Sabah in the upcoming state elections.

It is hoped that the resolutions of this AGM will inject enthusiasm at all levels, reinforcing the party and establishing Gagasan Rakyat as the voice of the people of Sabah, he said.

Nizam added that the achievements and successes of the GRS PH plus unity government led by Hajiji as the Chief Minister set a benchmark for Gagasan Rakyat to gain support from the people of Sabah.

The presence of Gagasan Rakyat alongside GRS is a fitting response to the desires of the people of Sabah who seek a local party to represent them on the national political stage, he pointed out.