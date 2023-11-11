Asia Triathlon Cup returns to Sabah after 22 years

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Close to 300 triathlon athletes from 11 countries competed in the much-anticipated return of the Asia Triathlon Cup here in Sabah.

Organised by the Malaysia Triathlon Association and XMultisport Event, the endurance multisport race was held for the first time after 22 years, at the Tanjung Aru’s Prince Philip Park, here on Saturday.

Athletes from Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Guam, Philippines, Taipei, Egypt, Singapore and Mauritius braved the open water in a 700-meter swim, 20-kilometer cycle before finishing the race in a five-kilometer run.

Race director Auther James Kimon said the race was divided into two events, Elites Athletes and Age Group.

“Forty-two men and 21 women competed in the Elites Athletes, while 220 competed in the Age Group.

“For Elites Athletes, all the participants have to go through confirmation through the World Triathlon Association.

“A total of 283 participants took part in the race from 11 countries with the youngest participant age 12 and the oldest close to 60,” he said when met at the event.

Kimon said the competition was divided into the Sprint and Super Sprint categories.

The Sprint category had the athletes swim a 700-meter distance, cycle 20 kilometers and run five kilometers to the finishing line.

The Super Sprint (shorter distance) had the participants swim 400 meters, cycle 10 kilometers and run a distance of 2.5 kilometers.

Kimon said with the success of the Asia Triathlon Cup and the support from the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, the Malaysia Triathlon Association and XMultisport Event will look forward to organise another Asia Triathlon Cup in Sabah on a grander scale next year with their hope of hosting a world cup.

Meanwhile, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, in her speech during the Asia Triathlon Cup Kota Kinabalu 2023 & XMultisport Challenge dinner at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru on Friday, welcomed all athletes to the much-anticipated return of the Asia Triathlon Cup in Sabah after 22 years.

“Sabah’s wholehearted embrace of this esteemed event exemplifies our region’s growing prominence in the world of triathlon and sports tourism.

“With its stunning natural landscapes and the unwavering warmth of the local people, Sabah is set to leave an indelible mark on the global triathlon community once again.

“The recent appointment of the XMultisport Event as the organiser of the prestigious Asia Triathlon Cup by the Malaysia Triathlon Association, sanctioned by World Triathlon, has further solidified Sabah’s position on the global sporting map,” she said.

The first place of the Men Elites Athletes went to Kurt Wesley from Australia with a total time of 0:53:02.

Second and third places went to Lachlan Jones and Yoann Colin, also both from Australia, with a total time of 0:53:06 and 0:53:09 respectively.

The Women Elites Athletes champion was Australian Zoe Clarke with a total time of 1:00:45; first runner-up Manami Iijima from Gum with 1:01:31; and third place to Chi Wen Chang from Taipei with 1:02:30.

The price presentation was officiated by Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari and Malaysia Triathlon Association president Tony Tan.