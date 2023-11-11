Awg Tengah: SMEs should leverage on Sarawak’s over RM11 bln direct investments as of September

KUCHING (Nov 11): Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state should leverage on the over RM11 billion foreign direct investments and domestic direct investments for Sarawak as of September this year, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this is because there are vast opportunities arising from these investments.

“For example, at Sama Jaya High-Tech Park, multinational corporations invest in high-tech industries, however the supporting industries are also equally important such as food catering, logistics, accommodation, and many more.

“If (SMEs) can focus on certain components of the main product produced by these companies, this is an opportunity for businesses to expand further,” he said when officiating at the National Entrepreneurship Institute (Insken) Guidance Programme (Sarawak Edition) 2023 graduation ceremony here last night.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry, and Investment, said it is vital SMEs adapt to Environmental Sustainability Goal (ESG) principles.

Deeming the adoption of ESG principles as a benchmark for businesses to expand, he said this should be done so that SMEs can properly manage their businesses.

He also called on SMEs in Sarawak to embrace the latest digital platforms to promote their business products and services, as well as expand their market.

“In order to expand businesses’ products and services, we cannot run away from using these new platforms such as online business, e-commerce, and the use of the existing digital platforms,” he said.

A total of 80 Sarawakian entrepreneurs received certificates under Insken Bumiputera Business Coaching (IBBC) Spa, IBBC Bakery, and Profit Menu Guidance Programme.