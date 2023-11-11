Deputy Minister: 50 RTP projects worth RM1.5 mln in Sarikei constituency approved

SARIKEI (Nov 11): A total of 50 Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects in the Sarikei parliamentary constituency have been approved thus far.

This was revealed by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, who said these projects include construction and maintenance of village roads, cemetery areas, upgrades of places of worship, and various other projects.

“All of these projects costing about RM1.5 million are in response to the requests from the grassroots leaders of the community.

“Through these efforts, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to addressing the issues affecting the local population and will continue to find solutions through various approaches and measures,” Huang told the media yesterday.

Huang also mentioned that the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) had allocated funds to enhance rural road maintenance.

“A total of RM2.2 million has been approved to improve and upgrade five rural roads, with three projects already completed and the remainder in progress.

“In addition, to address flooding issues in several areas in Sarikei constituency, a grant of RM2.2 million has been approved under the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID),” he informed.

He said the approval of these projects is aimed at dredging and clearing 48 ditches and rivers in Meradong.

Furthermore, as an MP Sarikei, he said he had made every effort to contribute to the development of both the Sarikei and Meradong districts, providing equal service in all aspects of development for both areas.