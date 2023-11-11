Deputy Minister: S’wak looking into setting up more extreme sports facilities

SIBU (Nov 11): The Sarawak government is looking into setting up more extreme sports facilities, given that such sports is fast gaining traction among the younger generation, said Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

The state Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, however, was quick to point out the proposed site for the facilities need to be easily accessible.

“We are looking into that. We do have a skate park in Kuching and then also in Miri, but seems that there are so many disciplines in extreme sports – parkour and all that – that is coming in now, we are looking into that and looking for suitable sites.

“But it is important that the site must be accessible as there is no point for us to build a park in the middle of nowhere – nobody will come.

“So, we are looking into suitable sites – public places that can be used for activities like this especially by enthusiasts of extreme sports and the younger generation,” he told reporters at the Sarawak Extreme Sport Challenge 2023 in Sibu Active Youth Space today.

On the event, he noted it had grown since it was first organised last year.

Sarawak Extreme Sport Association (Sesa) president Nik Suhaily said there were 86 participants for the event, coming all the way from Japan, Russia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Thailand as well as from all across Malaysia.

Given that there were participation from outside Malaysia, Gerald said this event could be considered as an international event.

“The recognition is that if you have more than three countries participating – it can be considered an international event. We want it to grow,” he said.

He was pleased to also note stringent safety measures put in place during the event.

Asked if the event will be rolled out on a grander scale next year, Gerald said that he will leave the matter to Sesa, while assuring his ministry’s support.

He also said that the facility in Sibu is an added attraction beside being a platform to unearth new talents in extreme sports.

“We fully support if associations have been established and properly registered such as Sesa. We will provide annual grants to assist,” he assured.