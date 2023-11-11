Driver killed, passengers injured in Ulu Oya crash

SIBU (Nov 11): A 53-year-old driver died after the car he was driving collided with another car at the junction of Lorong Ulu Oya 8, Jalan Ulu Oya this morning.

A statement from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, identified the deceased as Lungan Engkang.

The statement said firefighters received information on the accident at around 7am.

Medical personnel from Sibu Hospital declared Lungan dead at the scene.

Three other passengers in the car sustained injuries and were brought to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and brought to the hospital.

Firefighters had to extricate Lungan’s body from the car and later handed it over to the police for further action.

The team then cleared the area to ensure the area was safe for other road users.