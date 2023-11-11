Fire destroys car parked by roadside in Samarahan village

KUCHING (Nov 11): A fire around 6.30am today destroyed a car parked by the roadside in front of a government building in Kampung Binyuk, Samarahan.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no one was inside or near the car when they arrived at the scene.

“After verifying that nobody was trapped inside the car, Bomba began to extinguish the fire,” said the statement.

By using a single water hose, firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station managed to control and extinguish the fire within minutes.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite and the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 7.18am.

Bomba is still determining the value of damages and cause of the fire.