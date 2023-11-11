First Rungus ordained as priest

KUDAT (Nov 11): Reverend Father Bradley Belly @ Stephen has become the first Rungus to be ordained as a priest.

Reverend Father Bradley, who hails from Kudat, was ordained as a priest on November 8 at the St Peter Catholic Church in Kudat.

About 2,000 people from all over Sabah attended the ordination, along with 46 priests from Kota Kinabalu, Keningau, Sandakan and Kuching Dioceses.

Archbishop of Kota Kinabalu, His Grace Most Reverend Datuk John Wong, in his speech expressed his gratitude towards Reverend Father Bradley’s courageousness in answering God’s call to serve in His field, and urged the Catholic community to continue praying for young priests to serve God.

Reverend Father Bradley will be serving at the St John Tuaran parish.

The first priest from Kudat to be ordained was Reverend Father Paul Lo 18 years ago.