How AI and algorithms are changing your world

A FRIEND of mine recently posted on his Facebook account that he was seriously considering closing down his account and was looking for a new social media platform to join.

The reason?

In his own words: “I have non-stop ‘Suggested for you’ posts on FB. I can’t seem to stop it and have tried all the suggestions online. I want to see friends’ posts and not this other stuff. I may end up leaving this platform.”

I too am facing the same problem and have an issue with it too. In recent weeks and months, it has become increasingly irritating and persistent.

I reckon that nowadays I have such ‘suggestions’ and ‘paid adverts’ on an equal footing in all the posts that I see on my FB – that is, 50/50 of friends’ posts versus ‘junk/spam/suggestions’.

Although there is a ‘delete’ button to click on all these, they simply won’t stop.

There is a reason of course – Meta and X (formerly Twitter) just announced that they would launch ‘no adverts’ options with payment of a monthly fee, and they’re not cheap either.

Rather obvious and devious of them, don’t you think? Money-grabbing certainly!

If you spend a lot of your time, both work-wise and during your leisure time, online, switched on and dependent on your devices, apps, social media platforms and for your entertainment, you would have realised by now that since about 10 years ago, your life has been more or less controlled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their algorithms.

AI is defined by Wikipedia as ‘the intelligence of machines or software, as opposed to the intelligence of humans or animals’.

AI technology is widely used throughout industry, government and science. Some high-profile applications are advanced web search engines (e.g. Google Search), recommendation systems (used by YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, social media like Facebook and X), understanding human speech (such as Siri and Alexa), self-driving cars (e.g. Watmo), generative or creative tools (ChatGPT and AI art) and competing at the highest level in strategic games (such as chess and Go).

You’d be surprised to know that AI was only founded as an academic discipline only 67 years ago, in 1956, but only really came into its full capability and fruition in 2012!

Combined with and in very close tandem with AI, an algorithm is a finite sequence of rigorous instructions, typically used to solve a class of specific problems or to perform a computation.

Algorithms are used as specifications for performing calculations and data-processing.

In very plain and simple layman’s terms, by using them both together (AI and algorithm) you can deduce, summarise and come to a conclusion about any human’s very specific behaviour, tastes and habits.

In other words, an easy example would be: on Facebook, you would regularly post photos, graphics, quotes, news items and also click on certain ‘Likes’ and make comments on other posts. You would also click and open up to view, read or watch certain posts or reject and delete others.

Every single action you take on your Facebook account would be noted and kept in a ‘history’ of you by their AI; and with their algorithm, they (Facebook admins) would be able to form a complete and intimate profile of all your likes, dislikes, habits and hobbies and what ‘turns you on’, as well as what you find distasteful or disgusting.

With all this data stored within their data-banks, they are able to use their algorithm to show more posts that you like, from sources you trust and people you admire; and likewise, reduce or totally eliminate those you find uninteresting or bad.

You have also become their prime target for all their advertisers to bombard your pages with their products.

So now you know exactly how they knew you were looking to buy a new laptop or smartphone, or what you are going to cook for Christmas! They would also know your children’s birthdays and when and where you’d be spending your next holidays.

After a while, you would surely find all this ‘invasion of your privacy’ scary – wouldn’t you?

It gets worse.

This doesn’t just happen on your social media platform. It happens on whatever device and app you use – from your sources of entertainment to your online shopping to your banking needs.

For every video clip that you click on YouTube or TikTok or whatever entertainment you are viewing, a record of your tastes in movies, television series, etc, is noted, kept and stored.

You’d notice that the next time you click on, you’d be given ‘suggestions and recommendations’ of what you’d like to view and watch.

Initially it was fun – gosh – they know my tastes! That certainly saved me a lot of time from searching through a ton of programmes!

Then it permeates into your online shopping – the titles of books you buy on Amazon; the music you like to listen to on Spotify; the food you usually order on Grab Food – the list goes on and on.

All this has happened in a very short space of time – the more data that they can gather from your online presence and your regular use of the many apps on your numerous devices, the easier it is for them to know more and more about you.

It is when and how and what they do with all this data and personal information that they have gathered that is the ‘BIG’ question.

By now, whoever controls the data bank knows more about you than probably both your father and mother combined; maybe not your spouse (wink wink!).

The easiest data they had, in the early days, would be your tastes in food and drinks – how you entertain yourself and your shopping habits.

Eventually with enough input and data gathered from all over the net, they would know your political inclination, your sexual tastes and habits, all your personal traits (your strengths and weaknesses), your religious leanings and academic qualifications – they would definitely know your profession and job, location and social standing.

With their algorithms in place, they can even calculate how much you earn a year and based on their presumption of your health, wealth and medical records (easily deduced or even obtained), they may be able to estimate how long you would live as well.

Just imagine what they can (and perhaps will) do with all that information?

In the 1990s, the catchphrase was ‘Content is King’ – today, it still applies, but it has changed more ominously to become ‘AI and Their Algorithms are Kings’!

There is not much we can do to lessen, reduce or eliminate our exposure and our vulnerability to AI in this modern world where everything we use for our comfort, safety and health depends so much on it.

We can only be more cautious and be fully aware that it is out there, and as far as possible, we should neither share nor divulge our personal details, data and information to any Tom, Dick and AI.

Stay safe on the net, do not simply click on posts and most important of all, keep your innermost thoughts to yourself.

AI is a man-made machine – it has no soul, no character and most of all, no humanity!