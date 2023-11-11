IAM, Etiqa kick off ‘Back to School 2024’ programme in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 11): Islamic Aid Malaysia (IAM) together with Etiqa Insurans & Takaful have kicked off their annual ‘Back to School’ programme at SK Buntal near here.

Aimed at alleviating the burden off low-income households, the programme involves eight zones nationwide, with Sarawak being chosen as the first leg of the tour.

According to IAM president Zawahir Abdullah, the following locations will be Selangor, Pahang, Kedah, Perak, Johor and Kelantan, before concluding the programme in Sabah just before the new school term starts.

“This programme is meant to fulfil Etiqa’s corporate ‘zakat’ (tithe) obligation. This time, the target is for it to benefit 1,600 pupils from selected primary schools across these eight locations, for them to prepare for the 2024 school session.

“For SK Buntal, our ‘Back to School 2024’ involves presentation of school uniforms to 200 pupils from underprivileged households and also ‘asnaf’ (groups eligible to receive tithes) children from Kampung Kudei in Kuching.

“Each school pack comprises two sets of uniforms including ‘tudung’ (mini hijab for schoolgirls), a school bag, ‘sejadah’ (prayer’s mat) and two pairs of school shoes including socks.

“The teachers had already provided the measurements, so as to make sure that every uniform fits,” he said in his speech prior to the presentation of the packs at SK Buntal this morning, where Etiqa Insurans & Takaful Kuching branch’s senior accounts manager Noraishikin Bojet was also present.

Later, the IAM dan Etiqa teams carried out their ‘Jejak Prihatin 2023’ programme at Masjid Darul Muttaqqin of Kampung Buntal.

In this regard, Zawahir said Etiqa, as the ‘humanitarian partner’ of IAM, had arranged for the distribution of food baskets to 250 low-income households from Kampung Buntal and Kampung Kudei.

Each pack comprised daily essentials such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, milk, flour and biscuit, as well as RM50 cash.

“The recipients of ‘Jejak Prihatin’ aid are the hardcore poor, single mothers, senior citizens many of whom are without caretakers, and individuals with special needs – all identified as eligible for welfare assistance,” said Zawahir, adding that Sarawak was the seventh leg of the ‘Jejak Prihatin’ programme.

“Before Sarawak, we held it in Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Johor, with Sabah to be next.

“The plan is for it to benefit 2,000 people.”

Meanwhile, Noraishikin said the contributions to IAM represented a part of Etiqa’s corporate zakat responsibility for this year, being channelled directly to verified welfare and charitable institutions.

“We, at Etiqa, always run thorough verification to ensure that only the most deserving institutions would receive the assistance.

“After all, this is zakat and we must be compliant with the call of the ‘shariah’ (law) in managing our corporate zakat distribution,” she said.

Back to Zawahir, he said as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), IAM serves as the ‘bridge’ for generous individuals and corporate groups wishing to undertake any humanitarian activities and reach out to those in need.

“It is always an honour to be working with Etiqa in this kind of endeavour.

“That said, we call upon more corporate bodies to emulate Etiqa in carrying out these welfare and humanitarian activities together with NGOs like IAM,” he said.