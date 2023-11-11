In Petra Jaya, collision with car nearly severs motorcyclist’s leg

KUCHING (Nov 11): A male motorcyclist from Matang nearly had his left leg severed in a collision with a car at Jalan Depo, Petra Jaya here last night.

According to sources, the victim, who is in his 50s, crashed into a car that was negotiating a turn into a junction.

Paramedics were called to the scene to stabilise and provide first aid to the victim.

He was later brought to Sarawak General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to the source, the driver of the car did not suffer any physical injuries.