Initial chaos as thousands throng Miri temple for free 10kg rice

MIRI (Nov 11): There were scenes of chaos initially at the Miri Hwa Kwang Buddhist Temple during its charity rice distribution programme today.

Thousands of people of different races and religions thronged the temple at Taman Tunku here to get a free bag of 10kg rice.

Umban Dana, 62, from Rumah Chabu at Lepong Ajai, Sungai Liam took a bus and walked several kilometres in the rain to reach the temple.

“I took the bus just before 7am and arrived at the temple just before 8am. I managed to have a short wait before they opened the gate allowing us to enter the temple grounds.

“My knee was in pain from the rain but being able to get a packet of rice, I am happy,” Umban told The Borneo Post.

She said a 10kg bag of rice can last at least two weeks for her family.

Julaihi Adam, 58, from Kampung Lusut, Taman Tunku arrived at the temple’s gate at 6am.

“I came early because I know it is going to be very crowded. The packet of rice can last my family for a week or two, but I am grateful,” he said.

Others arrived as early as 4am to ensure they would be among the first to get the rice, although the official ceremony was only to begin at 10.30am.

Perhaps due to the long wait, at one point the large crowd began to push forward.

However, temple and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel were able to get things under control.

Spokesperson Lee Eng Pin said the temple began distributing rice from house to house in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic first started.

“It was initiated by our late Master Phang Soon Tong, who passed away last year due to sickness. Since 2020, the rice distribution has kept going as part of our programme to help those in need. We managed to distribute about 600 packets of 10kg rice every year since then.

“This year, we decided to hold the distribution at our temple and doubled the amount of rice from 600 bags of 10kg to 1,200 bags, of which 600 were purchased from our funds and the other half were donated by generous members of the public,” he shared.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin officiated at the distribution.

The Senadin assemblyman also presented a grant of RM10,000 to the temple under his annual allocation.