Julaihi: New Tg Manis water project can supply up to 8 mln litres daily

SIBU (Nov 11): The new Tanjung Manis Water Supply project, which started operating on Oct 2, can supply up to eight million litres of water daily to the town and its vicinity, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said the Sibu Water Board (SWB) had ensured the success of the project despite many obstacles and challenges throughout its implementation.

“Every staff member of Sibu Water Board is reminded to continue to carry out their responsibilities with full trust and the highest integrity in our efforts to realise our vision and mission towards 100 per cent utilities coverage in Sarawak by 2025 and PCDS (Post Covid Development Strategy) 2030,” he said in his speech for the SWB Annual Dinner 2023 last night.

His speech was read by ministry permanent secretary Jafri Lias.

On a recent benchmarking visit to Western Australia, he said it aimed to share experiences and examine the absorption of the sectoral structure, organisation, and legislation of water regulatory bodies that are proven for use in Sarawak.

“The ministry is also examining the integration of four water supply agencies with the establishment of a water supply entity that will be supervised by a corporate body that will be adapted to the needs and legislation in Sarawak.

“I would like to emphasise that the establishment of this one entity will take into account every aspect including the welfare of all the water supply agency staff in Sarawak and this structuring will not affect the operation of the existing water supply to consumers,” he said.

Julaihi said the ceremony also included the presentation of Service Excellence Awards (APC) for 2021 and 2022.

“I understand that 30 officers or 15.5 per cent of the total 194 staff will be awarded the APC, who have achieved an excellent score of 85 per cent or above in the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (LNPT) and have also shown excellent performance during service,” he said.

SWB general manager Abdul Malik Abdullah @ Itin Langit said up till September this year, a total of 931 samples were taken from raw water intakes, treatment plants, high level tanks, reservoirs, and distribution system for water examination at the Chemistry Department.

“Out of this number, 750 samples were analysed for Chemical Test, while the remaining 181 samples were examined for Bacteriological Test.

The parameters tested include residual chlorine, pH, E Coli, residual aluminium, turbidity, iron, manganese, ammonia and so on.

“As at September 2023, Sibu Water Board achieved 99.29 per cent of average percentage compliance for all the parameters mentioned above,” he said.

Abdul Malik assured that SWB is committed and will continue to strive to provide quality potable water according to the recommendations stated in the National Drinking Water Quality Standard.