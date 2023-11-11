JV company wins tender for Package 1 of ART’s Blue Line

KUCHING (Nov 11): A joint venture company has won the tender for Package 1 of the Blue Line under the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd announced today.

In a press release, it said the joint venture company, ICSB-CRECM-NYTE, is made up of Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd, China Railway Engineering Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, and Nanyang Tunnel Engineering Sdn Bhd.

The tender is for the construction and completion of the infrastructure works from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Stutong here.

“The works include constructing a 15km Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) alignment, starting from the depot in Rembus and along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway up to Stutong, seven stations, and a bridge that will cross Sungai Kuap. The lane will all be at grade,” said Sarawak Metro.

It explained the joint-venture was one of 12 bids submitted to Sarawak Metro at the close of the tender period on Oct 2 this year.

The contract is valued at RM568.61 million.

Sarawak Metro is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and has been entrusted to implement the KUTS Project that is under the purview of Ministry of Transport Sarawak.

The KUTS project is being developed in phases with Phase 1 consisting of the Blue Line, the Red Line, and the Green Line.

The Blue Line will be from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre; the Red Line, from Kuching Sentral to Pending; and the Green Line, from Pending to Damai.

Covering a total distance of 70km, Phase 1 of the KUTS project is scheduled to begin passenger service in stages, starting from the fourth quarter of 2025 and expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The backbone of the KUTS project is the introduction of the zero-emission mode of transportation, comprising of the ART vehicle and supported by the hydrogen powered feeder bus network.

Both vehicles are powered by hydrogen fuel cell, in support of Sarawak’s effort to reduce carbon emissions and in line with Sarawak’s agenda to advance the hydrogen economy.