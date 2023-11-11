Kapit walikota slams MoE’s 2024 academic calendar for ignoring importance of Gawai to Dayak community

KAPIT (Nov 11): The Ministry of Education’s (MoE) School Academic Calendar for the 2024/2025 session, which was released yesterday, has been slammed for ignoring the importance of Gawai to the Dayak community.

Kapit District Council (KDC) walikota Lating Minggang said the ministry has repeated its mistake from 2021 of not including Gawai Dayak in its school holidays.

He pointed out that as the second day of Gawai Dayak 2024 falls on a Sunday, Monday June 3 will be a public holiday in the state.

However, the academic calendar shows that the school semester break will be from May 25 to June 2.

“This means that Dayak students could only celebrate the festival on June 1 and June 2 for those in Sarawak, then on June 3 they must return to school for those boarding students,” he said.

Lating said he was disappointed to find that travelling time for rural Dayak students was never considered in its planning.

He pointed out for example that it takes two days to travel from Kapit to Long Singgut in ulu Baleh.

“The omission or the deliberate actions by the MoE to ignore the travelling time for rural Dayak students after their Gawai Dayak school holiday is therefore totally unacceptable.

“This shows how ignorant and insensitive the federal administration is, especially the MoE. The federal administration must wake up and be sensitive to issues concerning the people in Sarawak.

“Gawai Dayak is celebrated annually in Sarawak, by the Dayak, the largest community in the state. This poor knowledge about Sarawak’s culture and its people must not continue to happen,” he stressed.

He said Malaysia is a multiracial and multicultural nation where this sort of misjudgment and error in decision-making by the relevant ministry is simply inexcusable.

According to him, the Dayak community’s vision of being an integral part of the MoE’s bigger picture remained an elusive dream.

“It is the inclusivity and the thoughtfulness of these little things by the MoE that matters to us. We should embrace this truth and acceptance before our country can truly say that we inculcate inclusivity through unity in diversity,” he said.

Lating added the Sarawak government’s move to take control of education in the state is indeed timely and fully supported.