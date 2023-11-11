Local communities encouraged to participate in rapid growing investments in S’wak

LUNDU (Nov 11): Local communities are encouraged to take part in the rapidly expanding investments in Sarawak, said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The federal Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development pointed out that there have been many investors turning their attention to Sarawak, and urged the local communities to seize the opportunity.

“All focus is on Sarawak, so take advantage of this opportunity to access funding and prospects that can aid the people of Sarawak,” she said when closing the Community Development Programme: Smart Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT) Hydroponic Group 3: Lundu here today.

On the programme, the Santubong MP said the hydroponic programme conducted by Sarawak Skills is in line with the government’s initiative to sustain commercial agriculture in the economic sector.

“This is in the field of agriculture, and thankfully, we can experience it through Sarawak Skills. We are moving towards modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly farming,” she said.

Meanwhile, a certificate presentation session was held for 20 participants from 13 villages around the Lundu area.

This included Kampung Sebemban, Kampung Biawak, Kampung Perian, Kampung Sebandi Hulu, Kampung Pueh, Kampung Stungkor Baru, Kampung Pasir Tengah, Kampung Kendaie, Kampung Serayan Baru, Kampung Sungai Limo (Sampadi), Kampung Stunggang Melayu, Kampung Klaoh and Kampung Titiakar.