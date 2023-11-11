MetMalaysia: Continuous rain expected in several parts of country including Eastern Sabah from Nov 16-18

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): Continuous rain is expected to occur on the East Coast and North of the Peninsula as well as Eastern Sabah from Nov 16-18.

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) in a statement today said based on an analysis of weather models, the monsoonal rain may cause an increase in humidity, which would in turn lead to continuous rain.

“MetMalaysia is monitoring the situation and will issue a Continuous Rain Warning if necessary,” according to the statement.

The public is advised to refer to MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my and the department’s social media accounts, as well as download the ‘myCuaca’ application for the latest and authentic weather information. – Bernama