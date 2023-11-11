PKR man proposes new parliamentary constituency from Belaga, Telang Usan

KUCHING (Nov 11): Senator Abun Sui Anyit has suggested a new parliamentary constituency to be carved out from Belaga and Telang Usan districts following the study on re-delineation exercise being carried out in Sarawak.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) supreme council member said the proposed constituency would not only ensure greater development in the largely rural and remote area but also would provide a bigger voice for the Orang Ulu community.

“For this re-delineation exercise, I see the need for a big interior area from Belaga district, now under Hulu Rajang constituency, and Telang Usan district now under Baram constituency, to be turned into a new parliamentary constituency representing the Orang Ulu community,” he said in a statement today.

Abun was commenting on a recent news report where Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said study on re-delineation of the electoral boundaries by the Election Commission (EC) in Sarawak has started this year.

Ramkarpal had said the study would take about two years, after which a report containing the findings will be submitted to the prime minister.

On a related matter, Abun called on the EC to increase its engagement not only with government departments, but also non-governmental organisations and opposition political parties during the re-delineation exercise.

He pointed out this is important to avoid feelings of unfairness and dissatisfaction when new parliamentary constituencies are gazetted without their knowledge and involvement.