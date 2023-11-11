Premier: Gedong’s Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali to be upgraded like BCCK

GEDONG (Nov 11): The Sarawak government has agreed to upgrade the Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali in Gedong, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking during the launching of TV Sarawak Prihatin programme at Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali here today, he said the upgrading works would include the installation of air-conditioning units to provide convenience to the local community.

“I know we all here can feel the heat and can see many use paper to fan themselves. Therefore, I have instructed (former assemblyman) Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and the architect to upgrade this Datuk Patinggi Ali community hall.

“It will be upgraded and equipped with modern appliances, including air conditioning. It means that the condition of this community hall will be more or less like BCCK (Borneo Convention Centre Kuching) once upgraded. Once upgraded, the hall can house events like our programme today,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the proposal has been submitted and expects the upgrading works to commence next year after the tendering process.

He said the tender procurement will be issued in January next year, with an estimation of 18 months’ time to completion.

“The drawing for the design is already prepared, and the tender process will begin in January next year.

“Then, within 18 months, we will have a magnificent community hall building standing here in Gedong,” he said.

Asked about the estimated cost of the upgrading works, he said he could not reveal it yet until after the tender process is done.