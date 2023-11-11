Premier’s pol-sec: Volunteerism can enhance students’ self-development

KUCHING (Nov 11): Implementing the corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies in higher education institutions can help shape students’ character development and social skills, said Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Kho Teck Wan.

“Programmes that engage students in social-related activities will make them be more empathetic towards others, especially those with special needs,” she said at the launch of Kuching Autistic Association (KAA)’s refurbished playground at its premises here, yesterday.

Kho, who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, commended the efforts and initiatives of the i-CATS University College students for their community service to KAA.

The students of the Faculty of Multidisciplinary and Sustainability Studies had joined hands with Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) on this three-day playground beautification project for KAA, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Kho expressed her hope that with such CSR programme, it could inspire other institutions of higher learning to engage their students in community services in the future.

“This is important because it will pave the way for the students and their future career, as well as their sense of responsibility towards the community,” said Kho, who is also the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief.

“As we all know, the AI (artificial intelligence) revolution is here and it will replace a lot of human jobs such as drivers, lawyers and accountants.

“However, AI cannot replace human empathy and emotions or the physical trainings and socialization that are needed by the special children.

“Thus, community services are still very much needed and will impact the society in a good way, so that no one is left behind,” she added.

Speaking to the reporters, Kho expressed her confidence that Sarawakian students would be able to pursue free tertiary education at state-owned universities such as i-CATS University College by 2026.

She said this initiative, as proposed by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, meant to make tertiary education more accessible to Sarawakians, especially those from low-income households.