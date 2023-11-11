Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap sets development plan for economic growth

LABUAN (Nov 11): The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap is a comprehensive development plan that spans various sectors of society, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

He said Sabah Maju Jaya serves as the overarching framework for various existing sectoral development blueprints.

Hajiji said the implementation of the first phase begins with Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap (Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan 1.0: 2021-2025), focusing on three main cores… agriculture, industry and tourism as the economic growth focus; human capital and people’s well-being; and infrastructure network and green sustainability.

“Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap aligns with the national development agenda under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he said at the launch of Asian Supply Base’s (ASB) newly-built landing craft tank and the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the crew change terminal.

His speech was read out by Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

Hajiji said the important sector of oil and gas industry is being focused within the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap.

“Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap identifies three sectors as economic growth drivers… the selection considers the potential and existing resources capable of being elevated to an optimum level, thereby boosting yields and fostering economic growth,” he said.

Hajiji said key strategies and approaches under the industrial sector include improving industrial infrastructure, entrepreneurial development, investment promotion and efforts to enhance industry competitiveness by leveraging the advancements of Industry Revolution (IR) 4.0.

“The government aims to enhance the capacity and empower the involvement of government-linked companies (GLCs) in activities related to the oil and gas, mineral, agriculture, aquaculture, and marine sectors.

“The state’s natural resources must be fully utilised through active GLC involvement in the industrial sector to generate optimal economic returns and growth.

He said the oil and gas industry represent a significant potential for the Sabah state government, targeting RM1 billion in contract awards or 20 per cent of the total oil and gas contracts to local contractors.

“The state government also emphasises the importance of human capital development in this sector, recognising the need for highly skilled individuals to drive economic recovery and further propel Sabah’s development,” he said.

Hajiji said the addition of landing craft tank (LCT – offshore vessel) and the construction of crew change terminal would be an asset to the ASB.

“The state takes pride in ASB’s proactive steps, preparing vessels and strengthening facilities to add value to contract awards.

“Additionally, the construction of the crew change terminal will provide facilities for the sign-on and sign-off processes for oil platform workers.

“With the addition of these two LCTs, ASB now owns a total of four LCTs, including one anchor handling tug and one fast crew boat,” he said.

Hajiji said ASB’s commitment to expanding its business is evident in the planned construction of the crew change terminal, benefiting its customers and positively impacting the socio-economic growth of Sabah and Labuan.

The Chief Minister expresses pride in ASB for not only contributing dividends to the Sabah state government through Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd but also contributing to socioeconomic growth through the employment of workforce.

“The addition of assets and infrastructure construction is expected to drive ASB’s development in the oil and gas industry, strengthening its economy to continue contributing dividends to the Sabah state government.” he said.