Sagah: Need for more competitions that promote innovation, creativity of students

SIBU (Nov 11): The ‘Smart Innovation Competition’ can serve as one of the platforms to nurture the culture of innovation and creativity among students, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said more such competitions ought to be organised, in line with the government’s goal of creating an innovative and creative generation.

“Competitions like this one can be used as a platform to nurture the culture of innovation and creativity among students in Malaysia,” he said in a speech delivered by his deputy minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee here today.

Dr Annuar was representing Sagah at the closing of the national-level Smart Innovation Competition at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here.

The competition was organised Sibu Vocational College in collaboration with UTS and Sibu Digital Innovation Hub.

The competition comprised three categories: Higher Education Institute, Secondary School, and Open.

Also taking place was the signing of a note of understanding (NoU) between Sibu Vocational College and five industry partners.

On the NoA signing, Sagah in his speech said it was an agreement involving activities to share expertise and exchange ideas, experience, creativity and innovation in various fields with the industry.

Also present were Sibu Education Officer Ahli Chikba, UTS deputy vice chancellor Mohammad Shahril Osman, and Sibu Vocational College director Jamali Muhamad.