Sarawak to announce new initiative to increase state income

GEDONG (Nov 11): Sarawak is expected to announce a new initiative to increase the state’s income in the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, scheduled for Nov 20-29.

In revealing this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he could not divulge the details yet as it is still being deliberated.

“Sarawak has various new approaches and its own assets. We already have our own television stations namely TVS, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS), as well as our own airline by taking over MASwings.

“There will be new things that I want to announce. But wait first. There will be no excitement if I announce it now,” he told reporters at a press conference after an event here today.

Asked if the details would be announced during the tabling of the 2024 Sarawak Budget next week, he said “maybe during the DUN (Sarawak State Legislative Assembly) sitting or after the DUN sitting”.

Abang Johari, who is also state Finance and New Economy Minister, will table the 2024 Sarawak Budget during the upcoming DUN sitting.

It was learned that the new initiative will be the impetus toward providing free higher education to Sarawakians by 2026.