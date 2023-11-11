Save Rivers: Dr Mahathir previously proposed cascading dams, but Sarawak Energy’s ex-CEO labelled them ‘impractical and costly’

MIRI (Nov 11): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s suggestion to build cascading dams is not a new idea as it was previously proposed by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said Save Rivers.

In a statement today, chairman Peter Kallang said Dr Mahathir had mooted the idea in 2015 but then Sarawak Energy Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Torstein Dale Sjøtveit had labelled the move as “impractical and costly”.

“The reasons given by Datuk Torstein Dale Sjøtveit were that cascading dams are more costly than mega hydroelectric power (HEP) dam and that it has lower energy production when compare to mega HEP dam.

“He (Sjøtveit) also said that cascading dams are incapable of producing power all year round as they depend on the flow of the rivers, which means during dry seasons the turbines cannot function,” Peter said in response to reports of the state government’s proposal to build cascading dams in Baram.

According to him, studies have proven that construction of dams or structures that affect the natural flow of rivers impacts the environment as well as the community’s livelihood.

“An obvious result of damming the rivers is water temperature increases, which impacts marine biodiversity and marine life’s egg viability or growth. Some endemic species of fish or marine life are vulnerable or susceptible to environmental change and therefore could be extinct.

“Due to the change in the nature of the rivers resulting from dams, the whole river turbidity or chemistry is changed. Owing to that, the capability for oxygen absorption (hypoxia) of marine life varies, which is the reason for the reduction in fish stock and ultimately the local and wider communities of indigenous peoples,” he claimed.

In September, Abang Johari had said when officiating at the Baram Regatta in Marudi that cascading dams could generate electricity for rural Sarawak and help ease human-crocodile conflicts.

He said there are a few rivers in the state which are used less for transportation following the completion of roads, which resulted in the influx of crocodiles due to the drop in human activity.