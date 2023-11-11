Savour experience of food meeting art in ‘TLC’ Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 11): Underground Dango Club, in collaboration with Tangga2 Duo Art Exhibition, is presenting a unique mini-dining experience ‘TLC’, which stands for ‘Tangga Lonyoi Cerik’.

Running until tomorrow (Nov 12) at Zoey’s Book & Coffee, Carpenter Street here, with dinner-time commencing at 7pm, this event promises a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for diners to indulge in the fusion of culinary artistry and visual creativity.

It also showcases the talents of Kuching visual artists D2K and Amy Amin, as well as Chef Greg Walter.

A globetrotter in the food industry, Chef Walter has drawn inspiration from his travels in Australia, the US, and Singapore.

His culinary philosophy is deeply rooted in the appreciation of local produce, which he transforms into visually stunning and delectable dishes while preserving the essence of each ingredient.

The ‘TLC’ mini-dining experience will feature a carefully curated three-course menu expertly paired with a selection of cocktails and ‘mocktails’.

According to D2K, this collaboration presented a unique challenge in translating visual art into culinary masterpieces.

The other half of the artistic duo, Amy Amin, expresses her excitement about the collaboration.

“Representing art on a plate is no small feat. It’s a challenging endeavour, but I am thrilled to see how our creations will be interpreted by Chef Walker.”

Chef Walter, in his remarks, said he overcame these challenges by immersing himself in the artists’ world, studying their artworks, and understanding their individual taste palettes.

The dining experience will feature ‘The Fisherman’s Daughter’, a dish that includes raw prawn and jellyfish with coconut cream and crackers; ‘3 Cats Got Your Tongue’, a six-hour beef in ‘tepus’ (wild ginger), garlic crumbs, native chimichurri, ‘dabai’ ranch, and house spicy ketchup; and ‘Disrupt to Kalm’, an indulgent dessert comprising crackers crumbled with lemon cream cheese, and an ice cream cone drizzled with ‘Kopiko’.

“This event is not just about dining; it’s about a fusion of creativity and flavours.

“We aim to provide a culinary experience that appeals to all senses, elevating the appreciation of art and food,” said Walter.

All arts and food enthusiasts, as well as the public, are invited to attend this mini-dining experience. Tickets are priced at RM70 per person, and RM120 for a table of two.

For more information, contact Fad Sri Wangi on 011-6556 0789.