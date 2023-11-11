Sheda Kuching’s home, property roadshow back again until Nov 12

KUCHING (Nov 11): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching branch’s Home & Property Roadshow 2023 is back again this year at ground floor Vivacity Megamall from Nov 10-12 at 10am to 10pm daily.

The three-day roadshow, which features over 20 members and non-members of Sheda showcasing local properties and related products, was officiated by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II, Datuk Michael Tiang, who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian yesterday at the mall.

Speaking at a press conference after the event, Tiang encouraged Sarawakians from the B40 and M40 income groups to own their first affordable home through the Housing Deposit and Repayment Assistance Scheme (HDRAS).

“My ministry through Mutiara Mortgage and Credit launched the HDRAS last year to provide cash assistance up to RM10,000 for deposit payment or monthly financing repayment assistance of RM200 per month for up to 48 months when they buy an affordable home from the housing developer registered with Mutiara Mortgage and Credit.

“Last year, there were 573 HDRAS applications received by Mutiara. We have approved 496 applications with a total approved cash assistance of RM4,023,954.

“This year up to now, we have received 365 applications and approved 359 of them with a total approved cash assistance of RM3,487,995,” said Tiang.

Tiang also mentioned that the ministry received appeals from Sheda for the state government to expand HDRAS to more housing projects, to enable eligible Sarawakians purchase houses closer to economic centres and workplaces.

“My ministry will do further discussions on this matter with Sheda so as to provide even better housing benefits to eligible Sarawakians, so that by year 2030, we not only enjoy sustainable economic prosperity, but Sarawakians especially those from B40 and M40 income groups can afford to own a home.

“While dealing with pushing for more affordable housing to meet the demands of the masses, we should not overlook the importance of community building together with the supply of affordable housing,” Tiang added.

Meanwhile, Sheda Kuching vice president Dato Sim Kiang Chiok encouraged homebuyers to take advantage of the i-Miliki campaign where buyers can enjoy 100 per cent stamp duty exemption for purchasing properties below RM500,000 and 50 per cent exemption for properties between RM500,000 and RM1 million provided the Sale and Purchase agreement is dated between June 1, 2022 and Dec 31, 2023.

“In addition, buyers can enjoy at least 10 per cent discount from registered developers under this campaign. To date, 22 developers have registered their i-Miliki projects with Sheda,” said Sim during the press conference.

Sim urged those who have not owned a house to consider buying one as the i-Miliki campaign will be ending on Dec 31 this year.

He also announced that a seminar on strata management will be held on this Dec 7 at Sheraton Hotel here and encouraged those who are involved in strata properties, especially property managers, lawyers, authorities, developers and even the committee members of existing Joint Management Body (JMB) and Management Corporation (MC), to attend.

The roadshow’s organising chairman Steven Au said the event is a great chance to obtain information on properties and related services under one roof.

“Visitors can get information on properties, banking facilities, check their CCRIS report and even smart home solutions,” said Au.

Au added that Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, one of the sponsors for the event, is promoting the Alliance Home Complete package, which provides home buyers additional financing of up RM150,000 on top of home loan as extra funds for things such as house renovations and furnishings.

He also announced that buyers who spend a minimum of RM1,000 in any of the booths during the three-day roadshow stand a chance to walk away with the grand prize of MiPlus Smart Home package worth RM3,999, in the ‘Buy & Win’ lucky draw.

“The winner will be announced on the last day of the roadshow. MiPlus is also sponsoring the ‘Visit, Scan & Win’ lucky draw and ‘Share, Tag & Win’ campaign with total prizes worth RM10,000,” said Au.

Kuching Autistic Association has put up a booth selling some Christmas merchandise at the roadshow.

Regenerative X Association, a body dedicated to address climate change, sustainability, and more, in collaboration with ESG Malaysia has also put up both to raise awareness of and promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Other activities during the roadshow include gingerbread house and cookie decorating, building bricks for all ages, Transformers’ Bumblebee, free popcorn giveaways and free Christmas cookie sampling.

Members of the public are encouraged to ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’ Facebook page at @shedakuching for the programme, details and attractive offers.