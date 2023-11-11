Sibu Municipal Council traffic unit receives 4 brand new motorcycles from dealer

SIBU (Nov 11): A total of four Yamaha 135LC motorcycles have been handed over by a Yamaha motorcycle dealer to the traffic unit of the Enforcement Division of the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

The presentation ceremony took place at the lobby of Wisma Sanyan here yesterday.

The Traffic Unit of SMC consists of 10 members who have been gazetted as traffic wardens and tasked with carrying out traffic enforcement duties within the administrative area of ​​ the council.

From January to October this year, the traffic unit had issued a total of 2,733 compound notices upon owners of vehicles and motorcycles who committed offences under Article 3 (4) of the Road Transport (Provision of Parking Places) SMC Order, 2004.

According to SMC chairman Clarence Ting, with the presence of traffic wardens, it is expected that traffic in schools and hotspots would run smoothly.

“It is hoped that with the presence of these traffic wardens, the traffic situation in schools and hotspot areas will be eased,” he told reporters here yesterday at the event, where SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar was also present.