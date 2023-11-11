SJKC Ung Nang’s 111th anniversary celebration highlights Sibu school’s history, progress

SIBU (Nov 11): SJKC Ung Nang celebrated its 111th anniversary on Thursday by highlighting its history and development.

In his message, the school’s honorary permanent advisor Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming talked about how the school had shaped the lives of its pupils.

“With a long history of 111 years, SJKC Ung Nan has created countless excellent talents where many of its alumni now have played a significant role in the society.

“As the honorary advisor of this school, I am aware of the importance of education for children.

“Teaching and learning is inseparable, thanks to the hard work and selfless dedication of all teachers,” he said, also extending his appreciation to the teachers for their contributions over the years.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the school board of directors Ha Diong Ing called upon the staff members to always strive for excellence and be open to adapting to technology in education.

“We ought to cultivate creative, critical thinking in our students’ learning culture, and also to develop their sense of social responsibility.

“Education is not only about imparting knowledge to the children, but also in moulding their future as leaders and good citizens,” he said, also expressing gratitude to the alumni and the society for their close rapport with and support for the school.

Present at the event were Sibu Rural District Council’s Councillor Kevin Lau and school headmistress Hii Mee Yien.