SMK Sacred Heart Sibu receives RM12,000 from alumni group

SIBU (Nov 11): SMK Sacred Heart Sibu has a special place in the hearts of the thousands of students who have passed through its corridor over the past 121 years.

According to the school’s board secretary Dr Gregory Hii, the school has produced many successful individuals.

“As we all know, SMK Sacred Heart has produced a lot of different kinds of professionals. In addition, many former students are working abroad after finishing their studies at SMK Sacred Heart.

“I am very grateful to the leadership of the board members of SMK Sacred Heart and also to the teachers who have contributed a lot to this school,” Hii said in his speech during their visit to SMK Sacred Heart yesterday.

During the visit, alumni of SMK Sacred Heart’s Classes of 1964 (Form 3), 1966 (Form 5), and 1968 (Form 6) presented a cheque for RM12,000 to the school.

Adding on, Hii ​​also said as former students of SMK Sacred Heart, they would always listen to all the problems of SMK Sacred Heart students.

Also present were SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo Wu and the board of management treasurer Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming.