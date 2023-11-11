Special play to enliven ‘Malam Anak Seni’ event in Kuching on Nov 25

KUCHING (Nov 11): The ‘Malam Anak Seni’, the grand year-end event for Persatuan Anak Seni Sarawak (Anak Seni), will hold a special stage play ‘Diari Seorang Ibu’ (A Mother’s Diary).

To be staged at the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Sarawak auditorium in Petra Jaya here on Nov 25, the performance will have curtain-raising at 8.15pm. Entry is free.

According to Anak Seni president Jalot Jeman, the theatre will cap off the presentation of certificates to the students who have completed their basic acting skills class in the 2023 session.

“Anak Seni will also announce the ‘Most Active Student-Within Association’ and ‘Most Active Student-Outside Association’ awards that night.

“On the stage play, ‘Diari Seorang Ibu’ is my own direction, and I am also among the cast together with local theatre activists Azanena Kelana and Awang Rizal.

“This is also my attempt to incorporate screen and stage aspects into this theatre production.

“To all arts enthusiasts, especially those who love theatre, we invite you to enjoy the show. You also stand a chance to take home some attractive prizes through our lucky draw,” said the local performing arts activist in a statement.

Established on Nov 6, 2019, Anak Seni is a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) that strives to elevate the local performing arts, encompassing drama and theatre plays, dancing, music, and singing, as well as screen, stage, and experimental acting.

Apart from the annual acting and screenwriting classes as well as the staging of stage plays, the NGO’s other regular activities are the ‘Kuching Waterfront Charity Night’, plogging (jogging while picking up litter along the way), ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) at Laila Taib Welfare Complex in Kuching, and the distribution of ‘Bubur Lambuk’ every Ramadan.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Anak Seni, in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), ran regular outreach activities to help the local arts and culture practitioners who were adversely affected by the enforcement of the Movement Order Control (MCO).

Other than Finas, Anak Seni also receives support and assistance from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, and the Sarawak Arts Council.