State govt to support IEM Sarawak’s planned green technology research centre, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 11): The state government will support the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) Sarawak branch’s plans to build a research centre for new solutions towards green technology, said the Premier.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report cited Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as saying funds will be allocated to IEM Sarawak for the new centre.

“I give my commitment to IEM Sarawak that the government will help the engineers in this state to have a special research centre for the purpose of studying the transition to environmentally friendly building materials whereby I (as the Premier) will channel funds to them,” he said at the IEM Sarawak Annual Dinner here on Friday night.

He called on the generation of engineers in the state to explore new opportunities and strategies to obtain alternative and latest technologies in the manufacturing of environmentally-friendly building materials.

“For engineers who are still young, you’d better learn to get new technology in support of this government’s efforts,” he said.

He also presented awards to outstanding school students who excelled in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and outstanding engineering graduates of tertiary institutions in Sarawak.

Among those present were Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo; IEM president Prof Norlinda Buniyamin, IEM Sarawak chairman Stephanie Sim Hui Kheng; and Ministry of Port and Infrastructure Development (MIPD) permanent secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau.