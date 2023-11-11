S’wak Transport Minister leads delegates in visit to MASWings HQ in Kota Kinabalu

KUCHING (Nov 11): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has led a delegation on a visit to the MASWings headquarters in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Nov 10 to better understand its operation.

This marked the first visit by Sarawak following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the acquisition of shares in MASWings Sdn Bhd between the state government and Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd on October 27.

In a statement from the ministry, the Sarawak delegation met with MASWings chief operating officer Suresh Singam and other top management members.

Besides a briefing, the delegation was also given a tour to facilities and hangars for a first hand exposure on its operations.

The statement said that Lee also had a dialogue session with MASWings ground staff during the tour.

The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya, where they discussed transportation issues in both states, as Shahelmey is also the minister in charge of public works.

The delegation also visited KKIP Aerospace Training Centre, a wholly owned subsidiary company of KKIP Sdn Bhd and the Sabah government, which specialises in aircraft maintenance training and aviation-related courses.

Lee said the visit had enabled his delegation to better understand the importance of developing aviation talent as the delegation had received insights into the diverse range of sectors during his ministry’s official visit to Sabah.

“The purpose of this visit was to gain a comprehensive understanding of the aviation training industry and explore collaboration opportunities, particularly in nurturing the growth of aviation talent in Sarawak,” said Lee.

The among the members of the Sarawak delegation were Deputy State Attorney-General Datu John Wayne Chamberlin Sirau; state Transport Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary Selamat Jati Yanjah; state Economic Planning Unit deputy director Julin Alen; stateTransport Ministry’s aviation technical advisor Sio Yew Hua; and Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd officials.