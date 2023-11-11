Zambry: Malaysia wants concrete measures on Palestine crisis from OIC summit

RIYADH (Nov 11): Malaysia does not want the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine to just conclude with a statement of condemnation without presenting any concrete steps to move forward.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said there is a need for affirmation from OIC member countries so that the ceasefire is expedited and the killings currently happening in Palestine to stop.

“We don’t want OIC to have meetings after meetings which does not have any impact, or produce anything.

“There should be an affirmation, there must be steps forward from the member countries to speed up the ceasefire process, to immediately stop the brutal attacks and killings by this inhumane (Israeli) regime,” he told Malaysian reporters here today.

Earlier he attended a meeting of OIC foreign ministers in conjunction with the eighth OIC Emergency Summit which will take place today in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The emergency summit will discuss the Israeli regime’s ongoing attacks, brutality and inhumanity on Palestinians.

Hosted by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, the summit will also be attended by leaders and representatives of OIC member states.

The emergency summit was the result of the cooperation between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and several OIC leaders.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Riyadh today to attend the emergency summit where he will voice the firm stance of Malaysia on the Palestinian issue that has plagued the country for a long time.

“What is needed is, immediate steps to end this war. We cannot allow the brutal killings of children, women and civilians in the name of their right to self-defence,” said Zambry.

According to the foreign minister, the OIC emergency summit today will be preceded by the Arab Nations Summit which will take place simultaneously.

He said, a joint statement will be issued at the end of the two summits which is expected to have a big impact.

He said, this is because Malaysia wants concrete action to solve the problems of the Palestinian people, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank which is being attacked by the Israeli regime.

The Israeli regime’s relentless attacks on Palestinians in Gaza over the past month have killed approximately 11,000 people, with the majority of those killed being civilians, especially women and children. — Bernama